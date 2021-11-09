The Oneida Indian Nation announces a pay increase and other benefits for Hospitality Workers

VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Various industries around the country as well as here in Central New York are experiencing labor shortages. The Oneida Indian Nation has announced a starting pay increase and other benefits for its hospitality workers in hopes to recruit more employees amid the current labor shortages.

“It’s a terrific investment rewards our teams that have made us number one,” said Dana Sovocool, Vice President for Human Resources at Oneida Nation Enterprises.

Housekeepers will increase to 18 dollars an hour, and 17 to 20 dollars an hour for entry-level cooks and cashiers. These new pay levels are in addition to 1,000 dollar sign-on bonuses for positions in those areas. Sovocool explains that he hopes that this will help with the current labor shortages.

“We are not able to provide all the services and the amenities that we would normally like to provide so not fully open yet our nightlife we’re anxious to get back to,” said Sovocool.

Dana says that the employees are the root of their success, which is what sparked the idea for the pay increase.

“To be able to put more cash in people pockets that is a wonderful thing people…and to be able to reward them in this way is just fantastic,” said Sovocool.

And for those who would like to apply head to ONEnterprises.com/careers for more information.