There are four spots at Oak Hill that are must-see if you plan on coming to the PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The restoration of the Championship East Course not only improved the play, but it also improved a ton of the views. Oak Hill Country Club is the cream of the crop, just about anywhere on the course is a beautiful sight.

However, there are four spots at Oak Hill that are must-see if you plan on coming to the PGA Championship.

Let’s start with the 6th green. It’s a popular spot with a scenic view. A creek runs parallel to hole that adds a nice touch of nature. But it’s the difficulty of the hole, that fans believe could be a make or break spot for the players.

“I love the challenge of this hole here,” said Tammy Riggs, a spectator from Rochester. “There’s a lot of diversity throughout the hole and a lot of different putts.”

Next, let’s discuss the 9th fairway. The hill about 70 yards from the green provides a 360 view that that allows you to see the action at many different holes.

“You can see like a lot,” said Matthew Iannaopollo & Dominic Ramirez, two kids from Geneva. “You can see a bunch of holes. There’s 9, 10, 11 and then you just see a lot of guys.”

As we all know, kids never lie. On to the fan favorite, the hill on the 13th green. It’s one of the more legendary holes in all of golf for the players, but the view for the fan??? It doesn’t get much better.

“Great spot to watch the golfers come up,” said Andrew Tarkowski from Syracuse, N.Y. “You can see the action from down the 13th. I think this is the signature hole here.

“We were looking for a good spot and when we saw this from the other side, we were like this is the spot you have to see,” said Patrick Galvin of Buffalo, N.Y. “You can see the whole fairway. You can see the approach shot. It’s a perfect view of the green. I love it.”

Last but not least, did you really go to the PGA Championship without grabbing some gear? The merchandise tent provides a bunch of opportunity to grab hats, shirts, sweatshirts and so much more. There’s a bunch of swag to take home for yourself, friends and family.

Many cool spots here at Oak Hill Country Club, but those four spots are my places to be.