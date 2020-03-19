The Strong announces finalists for World Video Game Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The world may be socially distancing, but now might be the perfect time call your friends, and play some video games together. The Strong Museum of Play is keeping that in mind as they announced the 12 finalists for the World Video Game Hall of Fame. They are:

Bejeweled

It was mostly likely the original “gem swapping” game, way before Candy Crush. The game was original released as a browser game by PopCap Games.

Centipede

Since the 80’s are cool again, this makes perfect sense to include. Originally form 1981 — right in the middle of the “video arcade golden age” — the player(s) simply shot down encroaching bugs.

Frogger

Hopping right along, this jaywalking frog also made his debut in 1981. It was originally made by Japanese video game giants Konami and Sega. The player controlled Frogger jumping through traffic to get through one side to the other.

GoldenEye 007

The first ” first person great shooter” came out in 1997, after the movie. Some of it’s iconic scenes and weapons make their way into memes today. Playing as James Bond, the player tries to stop a satellite from creating a financial crisis of global proportions. It’s mostly remembered for its player vs. player split screen mode.

Guitar Hero

If you’re anything like our digital content reporter Dan Gross, you’ve dreamed of being able to A. play guitar, B. play guitar well, and C. shred to the masses. Starting in 2005 on consoles, you could take up a guitar controller and do your best to play along with some of the best guitar licks.

King’s Quest

The adventure series first started in 1980, and was designed by woman named Roberta Williams. The first game featured a wanderer who was trying to save the princess from the evil wizard. The franchise’s most recent iteration was in 2016.

Minecraft

Playing in a sandbox is always fun, but this digital sandbox game took it to another level. Originally released in 2011, this is now the best selling game of all time. All of the various spin offs involve the player being able to create and morph their environment.

NBA Jam

If you’re anything like our digital content reporter Dan Gross, you’ve dreamed of being able to A. being able to play basketball, B. being able to jump, and C. shred to the masses. NBA Jam captured some of that magic starting in 1993. The two-on-two action featured real NBA players, like Michael Jordan. Or, Charles Barkley, in Dan’s case.

Nokia Snake

Perhaps the most durable game on the list, the snake game on the original Nokia cellphones captivated countless kids and businesspeople. The game involved navigating a growing snake, who constantly moved. The game ended when the snake made contact with itself.

Super Smash Brothers Melee

Although Dan wasn’t in this category, there is no doubt that people lost friends playing this one. The 2001 brawler classic came out for the Nintendo GameCube, and featured characters from the original Super Smash Bros, along with dozens of other characters from other Nintendo franchises. The game sold seven million copies in seven years.

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

2009 marked the year when this PlayStation exclusive hit the shelves. The critically acclaimed action game was praised in almost every way, from the gameplay, to the storytelling. Motion capture was even used for the cinematic in-game cut sequences.

Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?

In 1985, we all began answering this important question. The computer games were inspired by the “edutainment” franchise. For over 30 years, players have had to use their deductive skills to keep track of Carmen.

