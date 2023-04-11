SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Half Marathon returns to Downtown Syracuse this weekend for its 10th year.

The half marathon will be on Sunday, April 16, at 7:45 a.m. at the Oncenter, in Syracuse.

The half marathon is the largest road running event in Syracuse, and for the second year in a row, the USA Track and Field Masters National Half Marathon Championships will be held at the marathon.

The event was moved from its usual, last Sunday in March, to the middle of April because of the construction at the Oncenter. Runners will be rewarded with beautiful weather as they tour Syracuse.

Last year for the 2022 USA Track and Field Masters National Half Marathon Championships, 211 of the best master runners, 40 years old and older, throughout the country, from over 30 different states came to Syracuse.

“Being selected to host is hard work but a direct reflection of our team’s hard work and organization throughout the first decade of the Syracuse Half Marathon,” said Race Director and Founder, Rick Streeter. “We set a record in 2022 for the most participants ever at a USATF Masters Half Marathon Championship and look forward to having some of the best runners in the country back to our event this year.”

In the Syracuse Half Marathon, over 35 percent of the participants will come from outside Onondaga County, coming from 34 states and Canada, which makes the foundation of the race remain competitive.

A Pre-Race Packet Pick up will be held on Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Fleet Feet in DeWitt with an appearance by Elyse Kopecky, 3-time New York Times best-selling cookbook author, nutrition coach, and inspirational speaker.

The Syracuse Half Marathon starts near the Oncenter and Onondaga County War Memorial on State Street, travels through Eastwood, the northern part of the city, Inner Harbor, Armory Square and finishes back at the Oncenter and War Memorial.

The Syracuse Half Marathon Post Race Party is held inside the Oncenter and features a hot breakfast for all participants, live entertainment, vendor booths and awards.