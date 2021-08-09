The Two Degree Difference: Mid-season Atlantic hurricane season update

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season is now well underway, with already five named storms, which include Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny and Elsa. Hurricane Elsa become the earliest 5th name storm on record.

With a bit of a break from tropical formation in the Atlantic during July, the mid season forecast put out on August 4th shows active conditions returning.

The number of expected named storms (winds 29mph of greater) is forecast to be around 15-21 including 7-10 hurricanes (winds 74mph or greater) of which 3-5 could become major hurricanes (category 3 or higher).

NOAA scientists predict there is a 65 percent of an above normal 2021 hurricane season with only a 10 percent chance of a below normal season.

As hurricane season picks back up this August, this month also marks the 10 year anniversary of Hurricane Irene, which caused devastating flooding and damage across the southern two thirds of Vermont.

But climate change is actually making tropical storms more intense and even more frequent. With the main fuel for storms being warmer water temperatures of 80 degrees or greater.

As water and air temperatures rise, this creates more energy that is available for these storms to develop and intensify.