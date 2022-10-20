GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From a national TV stage to a hometown one, music from many paths can come to Glens Falls. The Charles R. Wood Theater is getting set to host artists with a long track record.

Billy Gilman, a country artist and ‘The Voice’ runner-up, will visit the Wood Theater on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Gilman debuted in 2000 with the single “One Voice,” becoming the Guinness Book of World Records holder as the youngest singer to ever reach #1 on the Billboard Top Country Album chart. Gilman made it to the season 11 finale on ‘The Voice.’

He’s not the only talent coming to town. The theater is getting visits from several Grammy and CMA nominees and winners from now into early next year. The full schedule includes:

Christmas with Liberace and Elvis Saturday, Nov. 26 A Christmas show featuring David Maiocco, Backstage Bistro Award winner; and Drew Poslum, an Elvis performer and Glens Falls native

Ty Herndon Sunday, Nov. 27 Grammy-nominated billboard hit artist behind “Living in a Moment,” “Loved Too Much,” and new hit “‘Till You Get There”

Aaron Tippin Sunday, Dec. 18 ACM nominee with hits including “You’ve Got to Stand for Something” and “Workin’ Man’s Ph.D.”

Billy Gilman Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 Grammy nominee, Guinness World Record holder, runner up on NBC’s “The Voice”

TBA Grand Ole Opry star Sunday, March 12, 2023

Suzy Bogguss Saturday, April 22, 2023 Grammy, CMA winner behind “Hey Cinderella,” “Aces”

Conway Twitty Tribute Sunday, May 14, 2023 Tribute featuring Michael Twitty



Ticket information can be found through the Wood Theater.