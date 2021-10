SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Another heartbreaking loss for Syracuse on Saturday as the Orange fell in overtime to #19 Wake Forest 40-37.

SU sophomore quarterback Garrett Shrader had a monster game, totaling 338 yards of offense and three touchdowns. Syracuse drops to 3-3 overall (0-2 in the ACC).

SU will take on Clemson Friday night at the Carrier Dome at 7 p.m.

