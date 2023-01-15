BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Bills quarterback Doug Flutie joined Countdown to Kickoff to discuss all things Bills ahead of the team’s Wild Card matchup against the Dolphins.

Flutie, who now resides in Florida, is confident that this could be the year the Bills finally win their elusive first Super Bowl.

“There’s no doubt they have the ability [to win the Super Bowl],” Flutie said. “You always need a break somewhere, you need something lucky to bounce your way … The key is you put yourself in a position to win every week, and that’s what they’ve done.”

You can watch the full interview with Flutie above.