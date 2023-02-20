SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As schools are let out of session to honor all the presidents of the United States, your kids might be looking for something to do, especially since there isn’t much snow to play in.

If your family isn’t going on vacation during this time, below is a list of businesses and organizations that are open and can be a great time for your kids!

Most businesses are also holding week-long specials during the break.

Museum of Science & Technology

The Museum of Science & Technology (MOST) is hosting some fascinating activities on Presidents Day and throughout February break. Your kids will be learning something new and they won’t even realize it!

The MOST will open at 9:30 a.m. from Monday, February 20 through February 26.

The following activities will be happening on President’s Day:

Hands-On Gem & Mineral Exploration from 10:30 – 11 a.m.

STEM Story Time from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – scientific spirit through stories and hands-on sensory play designed to inspire young children to begin discovering the world around them! Suitable for ages 2-6

Apothecary Shop is open from 12 – 1 p.m.

Molina Cares Media Lab – Daily Demonstration from 2 – 2:30 p.m.

Rosamond Gifford Zoo

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is the perfect place to take your kid if they want to spend the day around their favorite animals!

The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Wildlife Trail at the zoo includes animals such as elephants, camels, penguins, snow leopards and even tigers!

Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25, the zoo is hosting a Teddy Bear Clinic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids of all ages are encouraged to bring their favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal to the zoo for the special Teddy Bear Clinic inside the Animal Health Center lobby!

The “vets” will give the stuffed animal a full examination and check-up at the event. The “medical staff” will also offer first aid if the stuffed animal has received an extra amount of love over the years.

The Warrior Factory

If your kids are looking to exert some energy, the Warrior Factory is the place to go!

The 6,500 sq feet obstacle park is an opportunity for your kid to feel like a ninja but in a fun and safe way.

All ages, fitness levels and skill sets are welcome as people can challenge themselves with the most popular obstacles as seen on the hit TV show American Ninja Warrior.

On President’s Day, Open Play Block is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Warrior Factory is also hosting a 3-Stage Warrior Competition for all kids to truly put their skills to the test!

Monday, February 20 from 3 – 8 p.m. (kids six to eight)

Wednesday, February 22 from 2 – 7 p.m. (mature kids nine to 10)

Thursday, February 23 from 3 – 8 p.m. (preteens 11 to 12)

Greek Peak Mountain Resort

If your kids want to hit the mountain, pack up your skis and head to Greek Peak!

The mountain is open during the following hours:

Monday-Friday: 9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday: 8:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

If your kids aren’t into skiing but still want to do an outdoor activity, the Greek Peak Snow Tubing has extended hours from February 18 to February 25. Tubing will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center

If your kids are looking to go outside and learn something new, head over to Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center!

They are holding a February ski camp from February 21 to the 24 and according to their website there are still morning and afternoon times available.

The two sessions offered include 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Each participant will receive an all-day ski pass to use on lessons days.

Click here to sign up or call 315-637-9023.

AMF Strike ‘N Spare Lanes

Located on Brewerton Road, SMF Strike ‘N Spare Lanes has 72 bowling lanes to offer, as well as a sports bar for food and drink.

The bowling alley has special hours for President’s Day and February break!

Monday, February 20: 2-11 p.m.

Tuesday, February 21: 2-11 p.m.

Wednesday, February 22: 2-10 p.m.

Thursday, February 23: 2-11 p.m.

Friday, February 24: 2 p.m.-12 a.m.

To make an online reservation, click here.

The Movie Tavern

Sometimes the most exciting days kids have is when they see their favorite superhero or character on the big screen.

The Movie Tavern in Camilus is holding a special series from February 17 through April 2 that features some of the best children’s movies for just $3!

The Winter Kids Dream Family Film Series, presented by American Family Insurance includes the following movies:

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank from February 17-20

Sing from February 24-26

Despicable Me from March 3-5

The Bad Guys from March 10-12

The Lorax from March 17-19

Over the Hedge from March 24-26

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 from March 31 to April 2

There are also popcorn and drink specials for $3.00 each plus tax.

The Kids Dream Passport is new to the Winter Kids Dream Film Series which is a passport to see any movie at any theatre hosting the series for just $10.