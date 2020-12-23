Third-party food delivery services once again under fire in Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Third-party food delivery services are once again under fire in Albany County as restaurants claim they are still being charged more than the 15% cap issued under a county executive order.

“If we didn’t need every dime and every order we can get, we’d drop GrubHub in a heartbeat,” said Savoy Taproom Owner Jason Pierce.

Pierce has been a critic of the fees associated with the third-party delivery app GrubHub. As restaurants struggle to stay afloat, Pierce said making some money is better than making no money at all.

“There are times when we’re losing money and then there are times when we’re making very little, but we’re operating in a day-in-age where if very little is what we can take, that’s what we’re going to take,” Pierce said.

County lawmaker Matthew Peter has co-signed legislation to turn the emergency order into law. He said the county is collecting complaints and will act accordingly.

“These restaurants are completely reliant on these entities that have no regulation on them. And I think that dependence has put those third-parties at such an advantage when it comes to negotiating contracts,” Peter said.

There are more practices from delivery companies restaurants are looking to correct.

“We’re seeing customers that are scamming GrubHub, scamming local restaurants, by placing orders, getting food and then claiming to have never received it,” Pierce said.

Now, claims of fraud from customers who use the service have caught the ear of District Attorney David Soares.

“We’re talking about individuals that are taking advantage of an industry right now that is really grasping to say alive,” Soares said.

The DA said this creates a one-sided relationship between restaurants and delivery companies. He’s also sending a warning of criminal charges to customers trying to beat the system.

“When you’re committing crimes from behind the keyboard you don’t have the anonymity you think you do. We will find you and we will hold you accountable,” Soares said.

NEWS10ABC reached out to GrubHub for comment on the claims made. We did not receive a comment by the time of air.