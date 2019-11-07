This brewery is featuring adoptable dogs on beer cans

Adoptions are on tap for one North Dakota brewery.
Fargo Brewing Co. is partnering with “4 Luv of Dog Rescue,” a local animal rescue organization, to help find paw-fect forever homes for some “One-der Dogs” by putting their pictures on beer cans.
According to “4 Luv of Dog Rescue,” “One-der Dogs” have a unique challenge in getting adopted because “they have a difficult time socializing with other dogs and are unable to attend foster events or meet-and-greets.”
Jerad Ryan was the volunteer at “4 Luv of Dog Rescue” who thought of the idea to bring awareness to these harder-to-adopt dogs.
“I make labels, including beer labels, at Northern Plains Label for my day job,” he told “GMA.” “My company agreed to donate the labels for my idea and Fargo Brewing Company wanted to help as well.”
Ryan notes that the dogs that were placed on the beer cans are those who have been up for adoption the longest at the rescue.
“Five of the dogs are ‘One-der’ dogs that need to be an only pet in the home,” he said. One of the dogs, Moby, isn’t a “One-der” but Ryan tells “GMA” that the goal of finding Moby a forever home is universally the same. “He is older and has some special medical needs that have been a big part of his struggles finding a forever home.”
Coincidentally, Ryan is also a foster to one of the dogs featured: Bizzy.
“Bizzy has been with the rescue since June 2018,” Ryan told “GMA.” “She has bounced around from home to shelter to home. She hasn’t had the best luck living with other dogs but she is not reactive on walks when she meets other dogs. She loves to play outside and she loves to cuddle inside. She has never had an accident, and loves to learn — or should I say she loves treats?”
Ryan goes on to say that “a person who adopts a ‘One-der’ dog is truly a rescue angel for that particular dog.”
⠀This week’s ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀#OnederDogWednesday is… ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🎉Jensen🎉 Jensen is a special boy who has quickly stolen the hearts💕 of many of the building volunteers🥰 He loves being with people and is a great little buddy. He is also a huge snuggle bug and loves to lay on the couch🛋 Jensen is easy to please and is most happy when he is with people and has a ball in his mouth☺️🎾 He does great on a leash and loves to explore🌄 Unfortunately, Jensen is still waiting to find a foster home😢 But he’s hoping his sweet smile will win someone over soon💚 • If you want to learn more about Jensen, apply to adopt or foster, donate to his care, or see all available dogs, visit 4LuvOfDog.org or click the link in our bio🐶 • #OnederDog #sogoodyouonlyneedone #nextbestfriend #adoptme #dogrescue #pittie #adopt #donate #educate #sponsor #volunteer #FOSTER
“If a person is ready to adopt a ‘One-der’ dog they better have a bunch of love to give,” he said. “These ‘One-der’ dogs will soak up all the love they can get. The person or persons that adopt a ‘One-der’ just need to understand what that dog’s particular needs are and commit to them.”
Join us Monday, November 4th at 5pm for a very special event with @4luvofdogrescue! This event will showcase some dogs who have had a difficult time finding their forever home. While they get along great with people, some of these dogs don’t socialize well with other dogs so we ask that you please keep your furry friends at home for this event! Here are just 2 of the great pups you can help find a home for on Monday! First is Nyx! Have you been missing the perfect welcome home committee in your life? Feeling sad when you walk in the door and there is no one excited to see you? Look no further — my name is Nyx, and I'd be very excited to meet you! I'm super smart, I love to do tricks, and I LOVE to love my humans. I love them so much that I prefer to have them all to myself. I hear I'm a really special girl — I hope you think so, too! Next is Bizzy! I'm a sweet, energetic lady with a whole lot of affection to give. I enjoy my daily playtime and exercise, but I'm ALWAYS ready for snuggles on the couch. I'm very smart and can learn anything as long as there's a treat involved! I don't mind meeting other dogs — I even walked with them in a parade! — but I prefer to share my home and love with my humans only.
Zach Click, Operations Manager at Fargo Brewing, added, “Dogs are a vital part of all our lives here at Fargo Brewing and we really like supporting and collaborating with a great organization like ‘4 Luv of Dog Rescue’ to ensure that dogs are receiving the love and care they deserve.”
For information about “4 Luv of Dog Rescue” in Fargo, North Dakota, and adopting these “One-der” dogs, you can go to the organization’s website.