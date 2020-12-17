“This game isn’t pretty when you go 2 for 18” Jim Boeheim following the win over Northeastern

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse overcame a slow start, knocking off Northeastern Wednesday afternoon 62-56.

Joe Girard III led the Orange offensive attack scoring 21 points and adding six steals.

Quincy Guerrier chipped in a double-double, with 18 points and 16 rebounds.

Syracuse improves to 5-1 overall (1-0 in the ACC).

