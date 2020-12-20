“This was a great comeback” said Jim Boeheim following the overtime win over Buffalo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse overcame a 16-point deficit to beat Buffalo in overtime Saturday 107-96.
Quincy Guerrier led the Orange offense scoring 27 points and 11 rebounds. Alan Griffin followed with a double-double of his own. He had 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Syracuse improves to 6-1 overall (1-0 in the ACC).
You can hear what Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim had to say, following the overtime win over Buffalo by clicking the video player above.
