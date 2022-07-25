ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week in New York history features New York legalizing same-sex marriage, New York officially becoming a state, and the race riots in Rochester, which killed four people. All information has been provided by the New York State Museum History Department.
July 24
- 1899: Newsboy strike in New York City.
- 1920: Bella Abzug, a lawyer, Congresswoman, social activist, and leader of the Women’s Movement, was born in New York City.
- 1964: Race riot in Rochester. Ended on July 27. Four people were killed.
- 1969: Actor and singer Jennifer Lopez is born in New York City.
- 2011: New York State legalizes same-sex marriage.
July 25
- 1686: The Dongan Charter is ratified, incorporating Albany as a city.
- 1759: British troops under Sir William Johnson and General John Prideaux capture Fort Niagara during the French and Indian War.
- 1939: W2XBS TV in New York City presents the first musical comedy seen on TV. The show was “Topsy and Eva.”
July 26
- 1778: New York ratifies the U.S. Constitution and becomes a state.
July 27
- 1777: The Massacre of Jane McCrea near Fort Edward sparked an increase in Patriot military recruiting and outrage over the British’s inability to punish the killers.
- 1958: William Shea announces he plans to have a baseball team in New York City in 1961.
- 2011: The United States Postal Service issues a Forever stamp honoring Owney (1887-1897), the Albany-based “postal dog” and mascot of the Railway Post Office and the United States Postal Service.
July 28
- 1917: “Silent Parade” in NYC to protest lynching and the East St. Louis Riots.
- 1927: Poet John Ashbery is born in Rochester.
- 1929: Jacqueline Lee Bouvier Kennedy Onassis is born in Southampton.
- 1945: An Army Air Corps B-25 crashed into the Empire State Building on the 79th floor.
July 29
- 1941: Strike at the Brooklyn Navy Yard by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
- 1953: Ken Burns, known for his documentaries about the Brooklyn Bridge, the Civil War, baseball, and jazz, is born in Brooklyn.
July 30
- 1609: Samuel de Champlain, accompanied by Algonquin Natives, goes into battle against the Mohawks in what is now the Mohawk Valley.
- 1777: George Clinton is inaugurated as Governor at Kingston.