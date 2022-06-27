ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week in New York history features the New York Stock Market crash, the College of Saint Rose in Albany, being officially established as a Roman Catholic college for women, and the Stonewall Riots taking place in New York City. All information has been provided by the New York State Museum History Department.
June 26
- 1819: Abner Doubleday is born in Ballston Spa.
- 1819: WK Clarkson Jr. of New York obtained a patent for the first velocipede (bicycle).
- 1880: New York State Agricultural Experiment Station in Geneva was established in law.
- 1959: The St. Lawrence Seaway opens.
June 27
- 1847: New York and Boston were linked by telegraph wires.
- 1893: The New York Stock Market crashed. By the end of the year, 600 banks and 74 railroads had gone out of business.
- 1929: Scientists at Bell Laboratories in New York revealed a system for transmitting television pictures.
- 1942: The FBI announced the capture of eight Nazi saboteurs who had been put ashore from a submarine off the coast of Long Island.
- 1949: Fashion designer Vera Wang is born in New York City.
- 1959: The play “West Side Story” with music by Leonard Bernstein, closed after 734 performances on Broadway.
- 1967: About 200 people were arrested during a race riot in Buffalo.
June 28
- 1920: The College of Saint Rose in Albany is officially established as a Roman Catholic college for women with a liberal arts curriculum.
- 1926: Film director, screenwriter, composer, lyricist, comedian, actor, and producer, Mel Brooks, known for “History of the World: Part One” and “Blazing Saddles,” is born in Brooklyn.
- 1928: Al Smith becomes the first Roman Catholic to be nominated by a major political party for U..S President.
- 1969: The Stonewall Riots, a series of spontaneous, violent demonstrations by members of the gay community against a police raid that took place at the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City.
- 1969: Actress Tichina Arnold, known for her roles in the TV sitcom “Martin” and the CW show “Everybody Hates Chris” is born in Queens.
June 29
- 1987: The Yankees blow an 11-4 lead but trailing 14-11 Dave Winfield’s 8th inning grand slammer beats Toronto 15-14. Don Mattingly also grand slams.
June 30
- 1859: The “Great Blondin,” Jean Francois Gravelot, is the first tightrope walker to cross Niagara Falls.
- 1959: Actor Vincent D’Onofrio, known for many roles including his role as Detective Robert Goren in “Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” is born in Brooklyn.
July 1
- 1863: Corporal Cyrus W. James of Company G 9th New York Volunteer Calvary is considered to be the first casualty of the Battle of Gettysburg.
- 1898: Theodore Roosevelt leads Rough Riders in the Battle of San Juan Hill.
July 2
- 1857: New York City’s first elevated railroad officially opens for business
- 1877: Rhoda Fox Graves, the first woman New York State Senator (elected in 1934), is born in St. Lawrence County.
- 1947: Actor, writer, comedian, and television producer Larry David is born in Brooklyn.
- 1979: The U.S. Mint officially issues the Susan B. Anthony coin in Rochester.