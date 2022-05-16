ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week in New York history features the death of artist Edward Hopper, the founding of the New York Stock Exchange, and P. T. Barnum leading a parade of 21 elephants over the Brooklyn Bridge. All information has been provided by the New York State Museum History Department.

The General Electric logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

May 15

1756: The British declare the French and Indian War an official war, and the Lake George area (Fort William Henry, Fort George, and Fort Edward) are at its center.

1856: L. Frank Baum, author of “The Wizard of Oz” is born in Chittenango.

1967: Artist Edward Hopper dies.

2009: General Electric Company begins its long-delayed clean-up of PCBs in the Hudson River.

May 16

Poster advertising P.T. Barnum’s circus: “Greatest Show on Earth”, July 1944. (Getty Images)

1951: The first regularly scheduled transatlantic flights begin between John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City and Heathrow Airport in London, operated by El Al Israel Airlines.

May 17

1691: Execution by hanging of Jacob Leisler, Lieutenant Governor of New York, in New York City after leading an insurrection and seizing control of the New York colony.

1792: New York Stock Exchange founded when 24 brokers and merchants signed the Buttonwood Agreement.

1884: P. T. Barnum helped to squelch doubts about the Brooklyn Bridge’s stability—while publicizing his famous circus—when one of his most famous attractions, Jumbo, led a parade of 21 elephants over the Brooklyn Bridge.

1969: Founded by Pete Seeger, the sloop Clearwater is launched.

May 18

Bluebird (Pixabay)

1942: New York ends night baseball games for the duration of World War II.

1951: The United Nations moves its headquarters to New York City.

1970: Governor Nelson Rockefeller signs legislation declaring the bluebird to be the official New York State bird.

May 19

1882: Tuscarora Chief Clinton Rickard is born in Niagara County

1911: The first American criminal conviction based on fingerprint evidence occurred in New York City.

1966: Author Jodi Picoult is born in Nesconset on Long Island.

1992: In Massapequa, Mary Jo Buttafuoco was shot and seriously wounded by Amy Fisher. Fisher was her husband Joey’s teenage lover.

New York Gov. David Paterson listens to a speaker during a legislative leaders’ budget meeting at the Capitol on March 3, 2010. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

May 20

1927: Charles Lindbergh leaves Long Island’s Roosevelt Field on the world’s first transatlantic flight.

1955: The 55th New York Governor David Paterson, the first African-American New York State Governor, was born in Brooklyn.

May 21