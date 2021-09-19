“This week was taxing:” Dino Babers post game following blowout win over Albany

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It’s been quite a week for Syracuse head coach Dino Babers. Earlier in the week SU athletics announced that Babers had been a close contact to someone that had tested positive for Covid-19. That was finally put behind him, after showing no symptoms and testing negative.

As for the game, SU put together its best showing of the season blowing out Albany 62-24.

Sean Tucker became the first SU player in school history to have over 100 yards rushing and receiving in the same game. Tucker finished with five touchdowns and 253 yards of total offense.

Syracuse improves to 2-1. Next up for the Orange, Liberty comes to the Dome on Friday, September, 24th.

To watch the full Dino Babers post game press conference from Syracuse win over Albany, click on the video player above.