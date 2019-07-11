Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini return to host the 2019 CMA Fest August 4 on ABC50

The Country Music Association has announced country music superstars Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini will return to host CMA Fest, the music event of the summer, with multimedia personality Bobby Bones tapped as a special guest host. CMA Fest, the three-hour prime-time concert special, which brings country music’s ultimate fan experience to a national television audience, airs Sunday, August 4 at 8p on ABC50.

“This year’s CMA Fest offers something for every music fan,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer. “From surprise collaborations to some of country music’s most exciting, emerging and legendary talent, we’re excited to bring the festival to millions of fans around the world later this summer.”

“CMA Fest is always the summer’s must-see music event with the biggest names in country music,” says Rob Mills, senior vice president, Alternative Series, Specials & Late-Night Programming, ABC Entertainment. “With Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini returning for their third year, and Bobby Bones joining them as special guest host, we know this summer’s festival will knock it out of the park.”

Filmed during Nashville’s annual four-day CMA Fest, Thursday through Sunday, June 6–9, the television special features more than 30 performances and surprise collaborations onstage at Nissan Stadium. 2019 marks the 16th consecutive year of the broadcast, a feat no other U.S. music festival has achieved. Last year’s broadcast generated ABC’s top summertime non-sports ratings, leading ABC to the most-watched network that night (source: Nielsen Media Research).

CMA Fest is executive produced by Robert Deaton. More than 300 artists perform at CMA Fest, donating their time so a portion of ticket proceeds can directly benefit high-quality music education initiatives across the United States through the CMA Foundation. CMA Fest is unlike any other, with tens of thousands of country music fans descending upon downtown Nashville for four straight days of live music on 11 official stages.

Don’t miss CMA Fest airing Aug 4 on ABC50!