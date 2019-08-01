Thousand Island Park featured as Extraordinary Place

When you think of the Thousand Islands, a boat cruise on the St. Lawrence might come to mind and while Boldt Castle and the mansions are spectacular to see, there’s a place on Wellesley Island that visitors to the area shouldn’t forget about.

That place is Thousand Island Park, also known as TI Park to the locals. It is one of the most extraordinary places in the Thousand Islands and maybe in all of America. It’s old fashioned in the best of ways. Families have been summering there for nearly 150 years and the charming cottages are a reminder of the park’s rich history.

Winn Price is part of that history. He’s fifth-generation here.

“What is it about this place that makes it so special, some of it’s obvious. It’s a beautiful place, but a lot of it is the feel. It’s going back in time to a way people don’t live anymore. It’s families eating dinner, playing games on the green or in the yard. A lot of the things you just don’t see,” Price said.

Thousand Islands Park is truly a place where time stands still, where children roam freely and so do the family dogs.