Thousands of Buffalo Bills fans take over Nashville ahead of Monday night game

(WIVB) – When the Buffalo Bills take on the Tennessee Titans for Monday night football, they won’t be alone. Thousands of Bills fans will be cheering the team on from the stands to show their support.

“Bills fans are everywhere. Every single bar, walking down the street. The fan base has taken over the city. The locals are like Buffalo has arrived,” said North Tonawanda resident Barbara Janese who traveled to Nashville to watch the game.

Bills Mafia has taken over Nashville. News 4 caught up with fans who say there are Bills fans in every bar, every restaurant and basically everywhere.

“Nashville is awesome, a lot of Bills fans here, I think there’s Bills fans at every other table where I’m at,” said Amber Over who traveled from Buffalo with her dad Jay to attend the game. “It’s exciting and I think everybody is just really excited for Monday night football tomorrow and for the Bills to take on the Titans.”

“Literally as soon as the schedule came out about Nashville, I contacted a whole bunch of buddies and knew we had to be here and believe it or not tomorrow is my birthday also,” said Buffalo resident Nicholas Byer who traveled to Nashville with several friends.

On Monday morning, we spoke with Mary Dillon — the president of the Nashville Bills Backers.

Meanwhile, the folks at The BFLO Store are giving fans something special to help them stick out of the crowd as they cheer on the bills. The local chain selling its own Buffalo invasion rally towel. A Mobile BFLO Store Mafia Wagon even made the trip to Nashville to sell them to fans. Money from every towel sold helps Oishei Children’s Hospital and Nashville Children’s Alliance.

“Everybody from Buffalo loves Buffalo, we all appreciate it here. We all know the heart of Buffalo and what it really means to be from here but one of the big things we want to do is send that message nationally, we want everyone to know what an amazing city this is and how truly wonderful it is to be from here,” said Drusilla Updegrove who’s the BFLO Store director of corporate relations and special events.

The BFLO Store got the inspiration to raise money after the 2018 game between the Bills and Titans where Bills Mafia donated more than $14,000 to the Nashville Children’s Alliance.