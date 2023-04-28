(WHTM) – Thousands of Steamfast and Brookstone Steam Irons are being recalled by Vornado due to fire, burn, and shock hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Consumers are urged to stop using the irons immediately.

Around 317,000 steam irons are being recalled because the power cord can become damaged near the cord bushing, leading to potential overheating of the cord which poses a burn hazard, according to the CPSC.

The cord damage may also lead to the copper wires being exposed, creating a possible shock hazard.

Brookstone-Iron-Model-number-606335

Steamfast-Iron-Models-SF-720-and-SF-727

Steamfast-Iron-Model-SF-717-with-bushing



Model-number-for-Brookstone-Iron

Location-for-model-number-and-date-code for Steamfast Irons

According to the USCPSC, Vornado received 50 reports of incidents that include 38 reports of the iron’s power cord smoking, sparking, burning, or other signs of overheating. Vornado received 12 reports of cord damage. No injuries were reported.

The following irons involved in the recall were sold at the following retailers:

Name Model Numbers Production Date Codes Sold at Stores and Online Steamfast Home and Away Travel Steam Irons with Dual Voltage SF-717 JAN08 through MAR17 or 01/08 and 03/17 Nationwide in US SF-720 JAN08 through MAR17 or 01/08 and 03/17 Exclusively at Bed Bath & Beyond SF-727 JAN17 only Exclusively at Walmart Brookstone Steam Bug Travel Steam Irons 606335 All Exclusively at Brookstone from 2009 to 2013

Contact Vornado toll-free at 866-827-3362 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.steamfast.com/recalls/travelirons to start a recall submission.

Consumers can also visit www.vornado.com or www.steamfast.com, and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.