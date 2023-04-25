SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More than 2,500 students from 83 different trade and technical schools in New York are set to compete in 88 trade and leadership contests at the New York State Fairgrounds.

The New York Association of SkillsUSA is hosting the New York State Leadership Conference and Skills Championships at the Fairgrounds from April 26 through April 28. The state convention showcases the skills of SkillsUSA’s technical students and their instructors.

Students and their advisors will join over 1000 industry and education partners from across New York State participating as industry advisory members, contest chairs and judges for the skills

contests.

Over a quarter million dollars in scholarships and tools will be awarded to student winners at the awards ceremony at 9:00 a.m., April 28, 2023, at the Expo Building.

There are skill contests including Automotive Technology, Auto Collision Repair, Carpentry,

Cosmetology, Culinary Arts, Electronics Repair and Health Care. In addition, students will be

competing in Public Speaking, Job Demonstrations, Job Interview and other contests related to their course of study.

The Opening Session will take place at the Fairgrounds Expo Building from 7:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26.

The contests will begin on Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 a.m. and take place in the following buildings:

Center of Progress

Art & Home

Horticulture

Science and Dairy Buildings

Contest sites are open to the public at 9:00 a.m. and will continue to mid-afternoon.

In the central New York area, there are active SkillsUSA chapters at OCM BOCES, Oswego BOCES, Cayuga Onondaga BOCES, Madison Oneida BOCES, Jefferson Lewis BOCES and Syracuse Institute of Technology.