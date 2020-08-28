Thousands of videos offered to prove abuse of New York college youths

FILE- This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorney’s office shows Lawrence Ray, an ex-convict known for his role in a scandal involving former New York police commissioner Bernard Kerik. Ray, charged with forcing some college students into prostitution after moving in on campus with his daughter, has raised questions about the screening and security of student housing. Officials at Sarah Lawrence College, where the man reportedly stayed, and elsewhere say the father’s stay in campus housing broke rules in place most everywhere. (U.S. Attorney’s office via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors have turned over tens of thousands of video and audio files to lawyers for an ex-convict charged with forcing some college students into prostitution or unpaid labor.

The evidence was described in court papers late Wednesday by defense lawyers for Lawrence Ray. The lawyers bemoaned the fact that their incarcerated client isn’t allowed to see most of the evidence against him. They also disputed claims by prosecutors that Ray is using his father to communicate from his jail cell with two young women who allegedly witnessed his abuse of others and were themselves abused.

Prosecutors say Ray’s videos include some with graphic sexual content of the two women that appear designed to debase and control them.

