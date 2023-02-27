NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arrested following a search warrant after an alleged armed robbery in Niagara Falls early Sunday morning, police said.

Police say a male contacted Niagara Falls police shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday who said he was the victim of an armed robbery in the area of 10th Street and Ferry Avenue.

He said he had been struck in the head with a hammer and had a gun pointed at him during the robbery. He is being treated at ECMC.

Later Sunday morning, authorities conducted a search warrant on the 1000 block of Ferry Avenue, where three suspects were taken into custody. They were all charged with first-degree robbery and are set to be arraigned Monday morning.