Three fatalities reported after Route 6 crash in Wyalusing

WYALUSING, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Three fatalities have been reported by officials after a motor vehicle crash in Bradford County.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash that had forced the hours-long closure of both lanes of Route 6 between Route 706 and Route 409 in Wyalusing and Wyalusing Township.

Officials say a small silver hatchback and a red sedan hit each other head on around 8 a.m. Monday. One vehicle landed on its roof, the other went across the street. One of the vehicles also caught fire.

“Something definitely wasn’t right to have a head on crash on a three lane road like that I’m not sure exactly what was going on but something wasn’t right,” Wyalusing Valley Fire Chief Brandon Conner said.

Officials say it was a clear morning in Wyalusing and road conditions were not a factor in the crash.

Eyewitness News spoke with an employee of a nearby business who heard the crash.

“It was almost deafening inside the office you could almost feel inside your chest was that loud,” Greg Smith, and employee of Bluhms Gas Sales said.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released. One person was also flown to the hospital with what officials say are serious injuries.