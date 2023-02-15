JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three men have been indicted for conspiring to commit bank robbery in Johnstown. Luke Kenna (43, Johnstown), Michael Brown Jr. (40, Exton, Pennsylvania), and Brian Tierney (29, North Bellmore) were all indicted on Tuesday.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) says the indictment alleged the three planned to commit an armed bank robbery in Johnstown between November 14 and November 27, 2022. As part of the conspiracy, they allegedly conducted surveillance of the bank and purchased weapons to commit the robbery.

All three were previously charged with criminal complaints and arrested. They are currently detained. The DOJ says the charge carries a maximum of five years in prison.