Three last-minute DIY Halloween decorations

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — Halloween is almost here! Whether you’re planning to brave the cold for trick-or-treating or opting for an indoor scavenger hunt, here are some fun ways to get into the spooky spirit. Join me in my kitchen and I’ll show you how to BOO-it-yourself!

Flying Bat Wall!

You will need:

Bat wing template

Black cardstock

Tape

Find a bat template online and print it out in two or more different sizes. Trace the template onto the black cardstock and cut out the bat. Fold the wings to give the bat some dimension and stick it to the wall with tape.

Mummy Luminaries

You will need:

Gauze

Assorted jars

Mod Podge or glue

Googly eyes or black construction paper

LED light

Cover the jar with Mod Podge and wrap the gauze around the jar. The messier the better! Glue googly eyes to the outside and put the LED light inside the jar. Now turn the lights off and watch your mummy come to life!

Spooky Transfer Candles

You will need:

Black and white Halloween images

Printer paper

Wax paper

White tissue paper

Pillar candles

Hairdryer

Choose some creepy black and white images online that would fit on your candle. Tape a piece of white tissue paper to a piece of printer paper and print the Halloween images on the *tissue paper side.* Cut the images out. Place the tissue paper image ink side down on the candle and cover it tightly with a piece of wax paper. Heat the wax paper with the hairdryer. Don’t burn yourself! Once the wax paper has melted, slowly lift to reveal your image transfer candle.

