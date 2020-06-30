Three men arrested after New York State Police find $900 worth of illegal fireworks in their car

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three men have been arrested after New York State Police say they found illegal fireworks in their vehicle.
On June 27, a New York State Police Trooper pulled a car over on I-81 around noon in Kirkwood after watching the Leon P. Tryon, 29, of Wolcott make some sort of traffic infraction.
During the traffic stop, troopers found $900 worth of illegal fireworks.
Tyron and Garett R. Lavalley, 25, of Wolcott were each charged with the misdemeanor of Unlawfully Dealing with Fireworks and Dangerous Fireworks.
A third person was charged with a violation level offense for Possessing a Firework or Dangerous Firework.
All three men were arrested, processed, and issued appearance tickets to the town of Kirkwood court on July 15, 2020.
