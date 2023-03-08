WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Workforce expansion is the name of the game as Warren County communities plan in advance ahead of the summer season. As winter turns to spring, Queensbury, Lake George and Glens Falls are all set to host their own job fairs – building a workforce primed and ready to take on another summer season of tourism and big events in the North Country.

“Our job fairs are great opportunities for local businesses to get a head start on their summer hiring,” said Warren County Workforce Development Director Liza Ochsendorf. “Dozens of Lake George students secured summer employment at the 2021 and 2022 job fairs, and we anticipate more success this year, as the labor market remains tight. Please let us know as soon as possible if your business would like to be part of one or more of these hiring events.”

Job fairs are set for Queensbury High School, Lake George Junior-Senior High School, and Glens Falls High School. All three job fairs are exclusively for students at their respective schools. The goal is to create opportunities for local students to get employed quickly at summer jobs that will be a good fit for their skills, interests, and abilities.

Queensbury High School Monday, March 20 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Lake George Junior-Senior High School Thursday, March 30 Noon – 2:45 p.m.

Glens Falls High School Wednesday, April 5 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.



Businesses can apply to set up booths at the Queensbury, Lake George, and Glens Falls high school job fairs. All applying businesses will be asked to take part in a 30-minute virtual orientation program in order to get ready to recruit. Ochsendorf can be reached at OchsendorfL@warrencountyny.gov with questions.