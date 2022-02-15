Burlington, VT — The University of Vermont Medical Center has reopened three operating rooms, two at the Fanny Allen campus in Colchester and one at the main campus in Burlington. The announcement comes shortly after the UVM Medical Center had reopened the inpatient rehabilitation unit in January.

The space was initially closed for renovation and the opportunity to optimize the systems for filtration, ventilation, air conditioning, and heating units, which were outdated. Previously, staff had reported feeling dizzy and nauseous due to the systems being outdated, which did not allow for optimal airflow.

“We’ve been getting extremely positive feedback from the inpatient rehabilitation therapy team who has been using the space for about a month now,” said Stephen Leffler, MD, President and Chief Operating Officer of The UVM Medical Center. “Our hospital services team did a great job preparing the facility for a safe return. In addition to completely replacing air handling units, our team made updates to the perioperative space, so our perioperative teams will be walking in to a space that will seem very new to them.”

The hospital is hoping to open the facility’s three additional operating rooms if they can hire more staff members and the high hospital census numbers decline. “We continue to see a very high number of patients and staffing shortages connected to the pandemic,” said Dr. Leffler. “We know that we must address those challenges as we work to increase our surgical capacity.”