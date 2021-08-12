Three sent to hospital after boating accident on Oneida River

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tuesday night just after 8:30 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies along with members of the Sheriff’s Navigation Unit responded to a boat accident on the Oneida River, officials said.

It was reported that a boat was speeding down the river and collided head on with another boat, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Navigation Unit was patrolling the river and arrived first on scene locating the two boats each with significant damage and one occupant was unconscious.

The Sheriff’s Office said three patients were transported to University Hospital and initially the extent of the injuries were unknown and sounded severe.

They said the driver and passenger of the impacting boat were ejected into the water upon impact and sustained injuries. The passenger of the impacted boat was knocked unconscious and sustained injuries.

Officials say the investigation revealed that intoxication was not involved with either operator. They say preliminary investigation suggests the operator of the impacting boat may have been unfamiliar with the throttle system and the boat accelerated quickly and the operator was unable to regain control of the boat prior to collision.

All of the injuries are reported to be non-threatening.

The Navigation Unit is investigating the crash. No tickets have been issued at this time.