Three soldiers killed, three injured after vehicle rolls into water during training event

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: New details have been released in relation to a training accident that killed three soldiers and injured three more on Fort Stewart Sunday morning.

Fort Stewart officials said the Bradley Fighting Vehicle involved in Sunday morning’s accident rolled over into water at approximately 3:20 a.m. during a scheduled training event in Fort Stewart’s training area.

Of the six soldiers inside the vehicle, three were pronounced dead on scene and three more were taken to Winn Army Community Hospital. Two were treated and released and one was transferred to Memorial Hospital in Savannah with non-life threatening injuries.

Recovery of all soldiers and the vehicle involved has been completed.

The soldiers are part of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, “Raiders”, stationed at Fort Stewart.

3rd Infantry Division and a team from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, Fort Rucker, Alabama, are investigating the accident. It is unclear how long the investigation is expected to take. The soldiers’ names have not been released because next-of-kin notifications are ongoing.

Fort Stewart said 3rd Infantry Division soldiers are receiving grief counseling services.