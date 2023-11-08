MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday night, incumbent Moreau Town Supervisor Theodore “Todd” Kusnierz lost his seat to a previous town water superintendent. Jesse Fish won Tuesday’s election with 2,948 votes, to Kusnierz’s 851.

Like Kusnierz, Fish is a Republican, but ran on the Democratic ballot line after receiving an endorsement from Moreau Democrats. He also ran on Moreau United – a party former earlier in 2023 in opposition to some of the initiatives pushed by the outgoing Kusnierz throughout his time in the seat.

Moreau United was formed in large part after what has now become a year and a half of pressure over the Saratoga Biochar fertilizer plant set to come to Moreau Industrial Park. Citizens, elected officials, and the Glens Falls Clean Air Action Network have called for further environmental review on the plant, which would use solid remains from wastewater treatment plants in order to create fertilizer. The conflict generated a lawsuit against Saratoga Biochar, which was defeated earlier this year.

Fish wasn’t the only one to make a win on behalf of the new party this week. The party’s other two primary figureheads are John Donohue, who won to keep his seat on the Moreau Town Board; and Patrick Killian, who won another open spot.

Kusnierz is also known for having pushed the effort to expand the Moreau town sewer line, an effort which has led to new businesses operating on Route 9 near Northway Exit 17, including a Stewart’s Shops location, Moreau Health Center, and the recently-opened AllTown Fresh Market. The outgoing supervisor said he will remember that work as just one of several achievements.

“I’m extremely proud of what I have been able to accomplish over my 35 years of public service at the state and local levels,” said Kusnierz in a statement on Wednesday. “Through careful planning and fiscally conservative budgeting practices, Moreau will reap incredible benefits for generations to come. From affordable sewer infrastructure upgrades and acquisition of open space to restoration of town finances while keeping taxes low, Moreau is positioned for a great future. I thank the residents of Moreau for allowing me to serve them for the past 22 years.”

The sewer project has been another focal point for Moreau United. In a conversation with NEWS10 in April, Donohue said that property owners who voted for the $16 upgrade were made promises that were never made good on, and are paying more in taxes than they were told they would.

Fish could not be reached by NEWS10 for comment on Wednesday.