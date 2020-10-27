Through adversity, Bills step up to the challenge with character win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are one day removed from an 18-10 win over the winless New York Jets, a win in which the Buffalo offense did not score a single touchdown, and a game in which the Bills defense held the Jets to just a total of four yards in the second half of the game.

“I think every year you get tested through adversity in different ways, shapes and forms. I thought our guys stood up to the challenge yesterday, we knew it wasn’t going to be easy, it’s never easy in any week in the NFL,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. “We were on the road and we faced adversity in that particular game early on. We were down 10-0, we stayed patient on the offensive side and chipped away at it, we wanted more red zone production as we know, but I was proud of how the guys in all three phases chipped in so that was good to see.”

Though the Bills couldn’t punch in a single touchdown, the offense put up 422 total yards, with 307 passing yards from Josh Allen.

“I think he’s made improvements, I thought he played well yesterday. He’d like to hit some big plays when he had the opportunity to, but when they’re taking them away then he’s got to make good decisions, and for the most part I thought he did that yesterday,” Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said.

“To have those long drives, which we’ve had the last couple weeks, you’ve got to play good sound football. We certainly moved the ball yesterday, and there’s times when we got inside the 35 and had third and longs, but he did a good job throwing check downs when he needed to,” Daboll said. “He utilized Cole, utilized Stefon on some underneath routes. For a guy that obviously likes to move the ball down the field, it was good to see him be able to make the right decision and move the ball and get it to the guys he needed to get it to.”

The Bills have another test on Sunday when the 2-4 New England Patriots come to town. Even though the Patriots have lost four straight games, the Bills still have some things to tighten up this week before the game, and at the end of the day, it’s still a division rivalry that the Bills can’t take lightly.

“We gotta focus on doing a good job and the things we’re just trying to do this week,” Daboll said. “Just getting started with it right now, I know how important football is to this city and this community, so we gotta do a good job.”

