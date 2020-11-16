Thruway Authority begins removing toll plazas as cashless tolling begins in New York

The Thruway Authority said Monday the process to start demolishing no longer needed toll booths has already begun.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cashless tolling began on the New York State Thruway System on Saturday at 1 a.m. All drivers will either be billed through their E-ZPass or will have a bill sent to their house based on a picture of their license plate.

The Thruway Authority announced Monday that the process of demolishing the no longer needed toll plazas has already begun. All drivers will eventually just need to go through the tall steel gantries installed along the Thruway. While the Thruway Authority removes these plazas they are asking drivers to go slow through the existing plazas and watch out for roadcrews.

For the safety and benefit of motorists, the contractor, Cashless Tolling Constructors, LLC is scheduling the removal and reconfiguration of the six high-volume toll plazas. The first locations to be removed include:

Exit 25 (Schenectady – I-890)

Exit 24 (Albany – I-87)

Canaan Toll Barrier (Berkshire Spur)

Exit 45 (Rochester – Victor – I-490)

Williamsville Toll Barrier

Lackawanna Toll Barrier

Traffic shifts will be conducted in phases and each shift will be in effect for approximately one week or more. Traffic shifts will be required until the entire plaza is removed, and the road is reconfigured for highway speed, open road tolling.

“Under Governor Cuomo’s leadership, the Thruway Authority is modernizing our infrastructure with cashless tolling and benefiting millions of drivers each year by limiting traffic disruptions and reducing congestion. This is one of the largest projects in the Thruway’s 66-year history and it has taken an unprecedented commitment from hundreds of Thruway staff, tradespeople, and contractors across the state,” said Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll.