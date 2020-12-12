Thruway Authority responds to lawmakers’ bill proposal that allows cash payments for E-ZPass

NEW YORK STATE (WIVB)– Senator Tim Kennedy is co-sponsoring a bill to allow cash payments for E-ZPass.
A spokesperson for the Thruway Authority issued the following statement regarding the bill:
“NY E-ZPass tags are free and there are multiple payment options for all motorists. The ‘pay-per-trip’ plan only deducts toll amounts after each use and does not require a prepaid toll balance. E-ZPass accounts can be paid for using credit cards, money orders, pre-paid credit cards or a variety of other methods similar to other consumer goods and services.”New York State Thruway Authority
