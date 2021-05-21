Thruway drivers had a messy commute after truck spills hummus containers near Utica

GERMAN FLATTS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Drivers using the Thruway toward Central New York Friday morning were forced to exit the interstate because of a tractor trailer crash just shy of Utica.

According to New York State Police, around 8:30 a.m., a tractor-trailer carrying food packages went partially off the road in the Town of German Flatts.

State Police are investigating a crash on I-90 WB at mile marker 216.9 in the town of German Flatts. All lanes are blocked, but luckily, no injuries have been reported. Westbound traffic is being diverted at exit 29A Little Falls at this time. pic.twitter.com/AfUY3r9XzU — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) May 21, 2021

The truck was headed west, so Troopers report that all westbound traffic is being diverted off of the Thruway at the Little Falls (29A) exit.

The truck lost its contents, which appear to be individually packaged food products.

After people’s guesses on social media ranged from guacamole to apple sauce, a spokesperson for New York State Police confirm hummus containers are what spilled from the truck.