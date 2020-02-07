Thruway speed limit reduced while winter storm rages on

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to statewide winter weather conditions, the speed limit has been reduced to 45 miles per hour until further notice on I-90 in both directions between exit 23 (Albany) and exit 44 (Victor), according to the New York State Thruway Authority.

Monroe County Adam Bello has issued a travel advisory.

Ice and snow blanketed the region overnight, causing hundreds of local closures Friday, and more snow remains in the forecast.

