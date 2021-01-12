Thursday’s SU women’s basketball game at Georgia Tech postponed

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) — The Atlantic Coast Conference reported Tuesday afternoon that Syracuse University’s women’s basketball game at Georgia Tech scheduled for Thursday is postponed.

The Syracuse women’s program remains on pause and under COVID protocols after a positive test in the program.

The team is scheduled to resume play against Miami on Sunday at noon.

The ACC also announced that a previously postponed game against North Carolina will be played Tuesday, January 19, at noon.