WATERTOWN N.Y. (WWTI) — Ticket sales are now open for the upcoming performance by Ornament, a Trans-Siberian Orchestra tribute band, for the Disabled Persons Action Organization’s holiday show in December.

The show is scheduled for Saturday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown.

All tickets are general admission and cost $25 each. Tickets can be purchased online via DPAO’s website, by calling the organization at 315-782-0044 or by visiting one of the Watertown Kinney Drugs locations.

Ornament is an 11-piece rock orchestra based out of southeastern Massachusetts. The group performs at locations throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic each year during the holiday season.

Using traditional holiday carols and songs set to rock, blues and gospel music, Ornament tells the moving tale of Christmas wishes being answered, much like that of Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

The group’s website lists the following band members:

Chris Nunes: Producer, bass guitar and vocal;

Rick Silvia: Drums and percussion;

Scott Philie: Keyboards, synthesizers and vocals

Elena Walker-Jones: Keyboards and synthesizers

Tito Pediford II: Keyboards and synthesizers

Tim Lowe: Guitars

Michael Mooney: Guitars and vocals

Sierra Lavoie: Electric violin

Michael Ventura: Vocals, narration and guitars

Tyler Philie: Vocals

Candice Nowicki: Vocals

Cidalia America: Vocals

All proceeds raised from the concert will support the programs and services DPAO offers to over 600 families with developmental disabilities in Jefferson and Lewis counties and surrounding communities.