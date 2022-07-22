FISHKILL, N.Y. (WWTI) — One second-prize ticket was sold for the July 21 CASH4LIFE drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

The ticket was sold at Smokes 4 Less located at 982 Main Street Unit 9 in Fishkill, New York. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000 a week for life.

The winning numbers for the CASH4LIFE game are drawn from a field of one to 60. The Cash Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to four. The CASH4LIFE drawing takes place daily at approximately 9 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.