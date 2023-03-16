LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This spring in the village of Lake George, prom isn’t just for students. Groups like the Open Door Mission and the Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health will get a financial boost from an adult prom for all ages, all in support of community groups of many shapes and sizes.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 Lake George Adult Charity Prom, set for May 13 from 6-11 p.m. at the Barn at French Mountain, 5 Mill Road in Lake George. Held by Epic Helping Hands, Inc., the event sells tickets for $55 each, with $10 going to a community organization of the buyer’s choice. The full list of beneficiaries is growing, but currently includes:

Epic Helping Hands, Inc.

Queensbury Youth Football Program

Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health

Open Door Mission

Ben Osborn Memorial Fund

Corinth Central School District C.A.R.E. Program

F.A.C.T. – Feline Advocates Coming Together

Community groups interested in becoming beneficiaries can sign up through the prom website. Previously known as the Lake George Mom Prom, the Adult Charity Prom is open to all ages 21 and older, and features fancy dress, drinks, food, and baskets and raffles to bid on – accompanied by a night full of dancing. Sponsors for this year’s adult prom include The Car Shoppe, 518 EZ Finance, All We Do Is Epic, the Barn at French Mountain, Saratondack Entertainment, Best Built Cornhole Boards, and Queensbury Youth Football.