CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new fetch musical comes to Cicero-North Syracuse High School!

‘MEAN GIRLS: High School Version’ the musical is coming to C-NS High School in a few weeks! Opening night starts Thursday, March 16 at 7:00 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

In collaboration with MTI, ‘MEAN GIRLS’ is a coming-of-age stage musical with music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin, and a book by Tina Fey. It’s based on the 2004 film of the same name also written by Fey, which was in turn based on the 2002 nonfiction book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman.

The musical premiered in Washington, D.C., in October 2017, and opened on Broadway in April 2018, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show played its final performance on March 11, 2020.

It’s currently on tour and ‘MEAN GIRLS’ is a ferociously funny new musical and a totally cool smash hit.

“The creative team recognizes that some of the themes of the show are heavy and feel adult, but these are real-life situations our youth are facing every day. Through the students’ eyes, they strive to find a way to use art to turn the toxicity into positivity, connectedness, and empowerment. The students were able to pour their hearts and scream out at the top of their lungs, through song, what it feels like to struggle, battling those demons though theatre”, said Kimberly Panek-Edwards, Director.

The C-NS musical is being directed by the ‘Syracuse Area High School Student Theater’ award-winning team including the following talented people:

Renee Frontale (Producer)

Kimberly Panek-Edwards (Director)

Caryn Patterson (Music Director)

Lisa Stuart (Choreographer)

Haley Stuart is Production Manager and Assistant

Choreographer, Legende McGrath

Rich Greninger and Steve Suppa are Set Design & Construction

John Nadler is the Technical Director

Sandi Thorne is the Producer’s Assistant

Costumes are by Kylee Galarneau

The Cast includes the following C-NS students:

Isabella Borte (Mrs. George)

Joseph Calveric (Damian)

Sergei Muller (Janis),

Julia Kulakowski (Regina)

Jake Seitz (Aaron)

Aither Logrono (Mr. Duvall)

Alaina Sokolowski (Karen)

Grace Sugrue (Mrs.Norbury)

Ava Tyler (Gretchen)

Reilly Williams-Gardner (Kevin)

Sydney Wright (Cady)

Other cast includes: Heather Arnold, Natalie Aviles, Lily Bero, Shannon Brown, Abby Calabria, Alanna Manning, Ethan Meives, Kaley Otis, Natalie Pace, Gabriella Pinoargotte, Eve Campitello, Leo Chung, Liam Chung, Zachary Heilig, Ryan Hill, Jordan Hnatiw, Kiera Kot, Jessica Ricciardi, Addison Romano, Val Lants, Emma Wall.

Tickets are on sale now

Tickets are now on sale and are available online.

They can also be purchased by calling 315-218-4002 during school hours. If not sold out, tickets will be available at the door on a first-come-first-served basis.

Adult tickets are $14 and Students/Seniors are $12. Reserved Seats are $16 and available only online. For more information, please visit the official website cnsmusical.com and visit Instagram @cnsmusical.

Showtimes are listed below: