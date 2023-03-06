SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Attention ABBA fans! If you want the chance to support a local high school and sing ABBA songs all night then why not go to Westhill High Schools’ production of MAMMA MIA!

Westhill High School is performing ABBA’s smash hit musical MAMMA MIA! this weekend from Thursday, March 9 through Saturday, March 11 at the high school on 4501 Onondaga Boulevard in Syracuse, and tickets are on sale now!

Westhill High School students proudly present Mamma Mia! for their annual spring production with a cast of more than 40 students. Performances will feature the infectious music of ABBA along with dazzling costumes and dance numbers.

Tickets are $13 for reserved seating and will be sold at the door starting Monday, March 6 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the front foyer of Westhill High School, cash or checks are accepted. Tickets will also be available before the shows.

Photo provided by Westhill High School

This pop Broadway musical sensation features some of ABBA’s biggest hits including Dancing Queen, Take A Chance On Me, Gimme Gimme Gimme A Man After Midnight, The Winner Takes It All, and Super Trouper. Music and lyrics are by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Stig Anderson, and Mamma Mia! was originally conceived by Judy Craymer.

Westhill’s production is directed by Mary Buchmann, music directed by Joseph Buchmann, choreography by Ashley Evanchof, and support from a team of student-stage crew and numerous parent volunteers.

This stage production is a product of Westhill Masquers Club.

The Westhill High School production of MAMMA MIA! includes the following cast: