TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While the village of Lake George celebrates what winter it’s gotten, with thin ice and above-freezing temperatures, its neighbor at the lake’s northern end is singing a different tune. In March, Ticonderoga is set to hold its 9th annual End of Winter Carnival & Fireworks.
Local businesses are primed for the annual family-friendly event. Festivities include an indoor carnival, community campfire, and local promotions and specials. Find out what’s popping in Ticonderoga:
Friday, March 3
Punky Kid’s Zoo at Punky Noodles
• 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.
• Family zoo day set up similarly to a science fair, with kids acting as the zookeepers of their chosen animals
• $5 per person
Family movie night at Best Western Plus Ticonderoga
• 4:30 p.m. doors, 5 p.m. movie
• Family movie night with popcorn and a menu for purchase from The Burgoyne Grill; adult supervision is required at all times; Movie TBA
• Pre-registration is required by contacting Best Western at (518) 585-2378
Saturday, March 4
Ice skating and hot chocolate at Ticonderoga Skating Rink
• 9-11 a.m.
• Open skate with a limited supply of ice skates, with complimentary hot chocolate
• Free event, weather permitting
Super Circus with Mr. Fish at Ticonderoga Armory
• 11 – 11:45 a.m.
• Juggling, balancing and magic by kids performer Mr. Fish
Carnival games at Ticonderoga Armory
• Noon – 2 p.m.
• Games, prizes, food, a bounce house, face art, music and giveaways
• Lunch available for purchase by 802 Longshots
Snowmobile rides at Ticonderoga Recreational Fields
• 2-4 p.m.
• Complimentary snowmobile rides by Adirondack Trailheads for children and families
• Free event, weather-dependant
Campfire & S’mores at Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park fishing pier
• 7:30 p.m.
• Warm up by the fire with treats prior to the fireworks in the park
Fireworks display at Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park
• 8 p.m.
• Park open for firework viewing – vehicles may be parked where it is safe and legal to do so