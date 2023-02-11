TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While the village of Lake George celebrates what winter it’s gotten, with thin ice and above-freezing temperatures, its neighbor at the lake’s northern end is singing a different tune. In March, Ticonderoga is set to hold its 9th annual End of Winter Carnival & Fireworks.

Local businesses are primed for the annual family-friendly event. Festivities include an indoor carnival, community campfire, and local promotions and specials. Find out what’s popping in Ticonderoga:

Friday, March 3

Punky Kid’s Zoo at Punky Noodles

• 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

• Family zoo day set up similarly to a science fair, with kids acting as the zookeepers of their chosen animals

• $5 per person

Family movie night at Best Western Plus Ticonderoga

• 4:30 p.m. doors, 5 p.m. movie

• Family movie night with popcorn and a menu for purchase from The Burgoyne Grill; adult supervision is required at all times; Movie TBA

• Pre-registration is required by contacting Best Western at (518) 585-2378

Saturday, March 4

Ice skating and hot chocolate at Ticonderoga Skating Rink

• 9-11 a.m.

• Open skate with a limited supply of ice skates, with complimentary hot chocolate

• Free event, weather permitting

Super Circus with Mr. Fish at Ticonderoga Armory

• 11 – 11:45 a.m.

• Juggling, balancing and magic by kids performer Mr. Fish

Carnival games at Ticonderoga Armory

• Noon – 2 p.m.

• Games, prizes, food, a bounce house, face art, music and giveaways

• Lunch available for purchase by 802 Longshots

Snowmobile rides at Ticonderoga Recreational Fields

• 2-4 p.m.

• Complimentary snowmobile rides by Adirondack Trailheads for children and families

• Free event, weather-dependant

Campfire & S’mores at Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park fishing pier

• 7:30 p.m.

• Warm up by the fire with treats prior to the fireworks in the park

Fireworks display at Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park

• 8 p.m.

• Park open for firework viewing – vehicles may be parked where it is safe and legal to do so