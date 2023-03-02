BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tim Hortons’ popular Roll Up to Win promotion returns Monday, offering coffee drinkers the chance to win numerous prizes just for making their purchases.

The promotion will remain app-based this year after going touchless during the pandemic.

Customers earn “rolls” by buying most hot or cold beverages – excluding espresso shots, fountain drinks and Ready to Drink beverages – and then scanning for Tims Rewards with their app (or physical Tims Rewards card in-store).

New this year is a daily $1,000 giveaway, giving users the chance to win one of two $500 prizes every day. Other prizes include a three-night vacation to Universal Orlando Resort, a 2023 Bronco Big Bend, Samsung TVs and tablets, subscriptions to The Athletic, free drinks and more.

“Roll Up to Win is one of our favorite times of the year,” Ekrem Ozer, President of Tim Hortons US, said in a release. “As we look to do more for our guests each year, we are excited to introduce our new daily $1,000 giveaway opportunity as another way to say thank you.”

The promotion was launched in 1986 as Roll up the Rim to Win and featured the physical rolling of cup rims to reveal a prize.

This year’s event runs from March 6 to April 2. More info can be found at timhortons.com/rollup.