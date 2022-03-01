BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tim Hortons ditched the cup portion of its popular Roll Up The Rim campaign in 2020 due to the onset of the pandemic. Two years later, the promotion continues to live on in spirit.

The coffee chain’s revamped Roll Up To Win promo will continue to be app-focused when it kicks off this month. It begins Monday, March 7 and runs through April 3.

No physical rolling of the rim is required — just a scan of your cup.

You’ll need the Tims app or a registered Tims Rewards card to play, the company said. You can sign up at timhortons.com/signup.

Tim Hortons says millions of prizes will be given away, including a 2022 Ford Bronco, a 6-night Hilton getaway, Xbox game consoles, Skull Candy products, and of course, Tims coffee and other products.

Purchase of a hot or cold beverage earns you a free “roll,” with a few exceptions like espresso shots, fountain drinks and packaged beverages like milk and juice. More info is available at timhortons.com/rollup.