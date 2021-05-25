TIMELINE: 2021 gun violence in Albany

A 27-year-old man was left with wounds to his arm and hand following a shooting on the 300-block of Albany’s Livingston Avenue on Friday, March 12, 2021. (NEWS10)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- It’s been a particularly violent year already for the City of Albany. NEWS10 has reported on 19 shooting incidents since the beginning of 2021, that have left several dead and many others injured.

Overall crime was down in Albany from 2019 to 2020, Albany Police Officer Steve Smith told NEWS10 at the end of last December. Violent crime was the exception, it rose 21% in 2020. Shootings that resulted in the injury of a person were up 110%. There were 48 of these incidents in 2019 compared to 101 in 2020.

Below is a timeline of shootings in the City of Albany NEWS10 has reported on since January 1, 2021.

A 46-year-old man was shot in the leg on Central Avenue near Lark Street, in the early morning hours of Jan. 3. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Uizaie Brigman, a 23-year-old Albany man, was shot and killed in the area of Ontario Street and Hamilton Street at approximately 11:55 p.m. on Jan. 11. Brigman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg around 11 a.m. on Elk Street just east of Lexington Avenue. Police were alerted about the shooting when the man entered the Albany Memorial Hospital Emergency Room for treatment of the gunshot wound.

A 43-year-old man was shot in the foot in the area of Lexington Avenue and Sherman Street. Police were alerted about the shooting when the man walked into Albany Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment of the gunshot wound.

Shanita Thomas, a 32-year-old Albany woman was shot and killed on Central Avenue the evening of Jan. 31. Four other victims, two women aged 27 and 37 and two men aged 30 and 33, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 47-year-old man was shot in the back in the area of Hoffman and Second Avenues. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 25-year-old man told police he was shot in the upper arm in the area of Thornton and Swinton Streets on the afternoon of Feb. 28. The victim received treatment at Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 27-year-old sustained injury to his arm and hand after being shot. The victim was found by police on Livingston Avenue just east of Judson Street at 11:50 a.m., he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Albany Medical Center.

The Albany Police Department had been called to Lark Street near First Street for a shooting incident on Mar. 15 at 5:10 p.m. A 17-year-old male who sought treatment for a gunshot wound at Albany Medical Center told police he was shot in the leg during the incident on Lark Street.

A 43-year-old man was shot shortly before midnight on Third Street between Rawson and Colby Streets. The victim was treated on the scene for a gunshot wound to his leg and foot and taken to Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 23-year-old man told police he was shot in the leg while walking in the area of Dove Street and Park Avenue around 10 p.m. Apr. 18. The victim was treated at Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Chyna Forney, 18, of Albany was shot and killed on Essex Street near Watervliet Avenue around 2:50 p.m. on May 3. Forney was treated at the scene for multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach but later died at Albany Medical Center.

A 51-year-old man was shot while in his car on First Street between North Lake Avenue and Judson Street. He was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

Police received reports of shots fired on North Lake Avenue just north of Central Avenue around 1 a.m. on May 16. Shortly after police were notified a 33-year-old man sought treatment for a gunshot wound to his abdomen at Albany Medical Center after being shot on Central Avenue.

A 35-year-old died after being shot in the back in the area of First and Quail Streets around 2:30 p.m. May 21. Five other victims ranging in ages from 21 to 29, walked into three area hospitals with various injuries. This incident was one of two shootings resulting in death just hours apart on the same day.

A 39-year-old man died after being shot in the torso in the area of Central Avenue between Lexington and Henry Johnson Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. on May 21. It was the second shooting death approximately four hours after another man died and six others were shot in an incident in the area of First and Quail Streets.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg in the area of Grand Street and Van Zandt Street at approximately 6:50 p.m. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 20-year-old man walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the back. Police said they responded to a report of shots fired around 4 p.m. on May 24 on Clinton Avenue.

Destiny Greene, a 15-year-old teenage girl from Latham was shot and later died after being brought to Albany Memorial Hospital. Police said the shooting happened in the neighborhood next to the governor’s mansion around 9 p.m. on May 24.