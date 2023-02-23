SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) — In a special event held in Syracuse on Tuesday, a Candor woman has been named as the newest New York State Dairy Ambassador for 2023-2024.

Arianna Aman was named New York State Dairy Ambassador on Tuesday and is now the second person from Tioga County to hold that honor, with the last person from there being named in 2012-13.

Aman grew up on her family’s dairy farm in Candor and has been a part of the New York State Dairy Ambassador Program for seven years.

“Tioga County is very small, but we are full of heart, is what I like to say,” Aman said in an interview following the ceremony. “There is large support for ag (agriculture) in the community,” she said, “I think almost everyone knows the dairy ambassadors and what we do, so it’s great coming from a community with such big support,” she said.

The program aims to build critical professional skills and confidence for young individuals who are passionate about the dairy industry.

According to Molly Sierzenga, Cayuga County Dairy Promotion Chairperson, she said that the ambassador’s job is to go out into the community and spread the good news about milk and dairy products.

According to the press release, Aman will spend the next year promoting the industry on a statewide level.

She plans to focus on making personal connections with consumers and farmers in the industry, she added that she wants to support those people in any way they need to be supported.