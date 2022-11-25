CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — It’s almost Black Friday and Cyber Monday, meaning holiday gifts will soon be arriving at doorsteps across Central New York. Thus, creating an open invitation for thieves looking to steal this holiday season.

Don’t worry just yet, there are ways you can protect yourself and your deliveries.

Thanksgiving might be wrapping up, but the holiday season is still unfolding, and with that, comes porch pirates.

“Unfortunately there are plenty of people in the world who want to give us the reasons to be unthankful this week,” said Matt Krueger, Communications Director at Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York.

Experts say there are ways to help avoid your packages from being stolen from your home.

“You don’t have to have the deliveries sent to your house. You can have them sent to your place of business, to your office or you can have them sent to a neighbors home,” said Krueger.

Krueger says if a friend or family member is home, ask them to pick it up for you. You can also ask them to stay at your house while its delivered to pick it up in your absence.

“It doesn’t have to sit on your porch. So make alternate arrangements,” said Krueger.

Another way to protect yourself is by purchasing insurance. It’s going to cost you a little extra, but will keep your protected.

“You can also pay a little bit extra money to require a signature for a delivery that you physically have to be there and sign for the delivery before it can be dropped off,” added Krueger.

Experts warn of failed deliveries. If you receive an email, text message or phone call saying your package wasn’t delivered, it could be a scam. Krueger says most delivery services will leave a note on your door letting you know if they were unable to deliver your package.

“We’ve also seen scams in the past where people will leave fake notes on a door to say that they missed delivery. So you have to double check to make sure that, that note is legitimate. It will very often give you a phone number that you can call and we recommend you do that,” said Krueger.

As soon as you receive your delivery, make sure you open it immediately and check for signs of damage or tampering.